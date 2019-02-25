Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding Held by Atria Investments Llc; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake Maintained by Lionstone Capital Management Llc

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 40.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 1,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,910 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.75 million, up from 4,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $317.19. About 397,992 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 9.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,330 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.08 million, up from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $439.88. About 350,279 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $253,125 activity. STROPKI JOHN M bought 675 shares worth $253,125.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated reported 17,438 shares. Stone Run Ltd reported 1.72% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tci Wealth reported 47 shares. 370 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset. Kessler Investment Group Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 30 shares. Rudman Errol M holds 1.36% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 8,000 shares. Incline Global Mngmt reported 62,304 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Virtu Finance Limited holds 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 3,688 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.16% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Synovus Financial owns 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,434 shares. Compton Management Incorporated Ri reported 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). New York-based Art Advisors Ltd has invested 0.55% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Saybrook Capital Nc reported 18,245 shares or 3.57% of all its holdings. Rothschild Invest Il has 866 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc invested in 8,960 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Another recent and important The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Sherwin Williams Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019.

More recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DAT Freight Index | January 2019: Spot market volume remains strong, as seasonal rates decline – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Can Roper Technologies Maintain Its Acquisition Strategy? – Seeking Alpha” on February 03, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Counsel has 29,145 shares. The Wisconsin-based Serv Of America has invested 2.37% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Financial Bank Of America De owns 318,231 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 17,097 are owned by Agf. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 120 shares. Woodstock reported 16,588 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co owns 3,055 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 1.82% or 32,300 shares. Caprock has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 4,432 shares. Parsons Cap Ri holds 15,482 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.11% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 18,823 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Everence Capital Management owns 3,929 shares.