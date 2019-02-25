Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Raised Its Stake by $6.10 Million as Stock Price Declined; Holder Altfest L J & Company Has Boosted Raytheon Co (RTN) Position

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 3,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,740 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39 million, up from 3,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $187.36. About 518,022 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 295.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 20,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,390 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.19M, up from 6,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $318.98. About 149,309 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $343.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,148 shares to 3,379 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 11,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,136 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. King Wealth holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 10,004 shares. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs invested in 0.63% or 11,800 shares. 6,418 were accumulated by Old Natl Savings Bank In. Peddock Advisors Limited holds 0.05% or 520 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 134,004 shares. Enterprise Serv reported 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Guyasuta Advsr has 0.09% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Williams Jones & Assocs Lc invested in 191,704 shares or 0.8% of the stock. 2,670 were reported by Thomas White Intl Ltd. Pitcairn Communication reported 6,110 shares. Maryland-based Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.28% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 16,471 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 97,847 shares or 1% of its portfolio.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.50 million activity. 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon (RTN) Javelin JV Secures Contract for 2,100 F-Model Missiles, Marking Initial Full-Rate Production – StreetInsider.com” on January 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures $88M Contract from US Navy for Modification & Upgrade of Sensor Software for F/A-18 & F/A-18G Aircraft – StreetInsider.com” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon Company 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon -1.7% as sales fall short of estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Long Range Growth Opportunity – The Raytheon Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.13% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Scotia Capital holds 0.01% or 1,871 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.16% or 7,500 shares. American Research And Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Advisers Ltd Com holds 2,998 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Incorporated has invested 0.65% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). New York-based Boothbay Fund Lc has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fil stated it has 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Huntington Bancshares accumulated 196 shares or 0% of the stock. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.74% or 9,039 shares. B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt accumulated 5,126 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Prelude Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 562 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt stated it has 14,406 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt Company owns 11,145 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 750,508 are held by Swedbank.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $28.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,808 shares to 4,164 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 691,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,858 shares, and cut its stake in Platform Specialty Products (Call) (NYSE:PAH).