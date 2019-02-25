Rothschild Capital Partners Trimmed Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding; Circor International (CIR) Sentiment Is 1.38

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 25.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 7,915 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 14.40%. The Rothschild Capital Partners Llc holds 23,690 shares with $2.20 million value, down from 31,605 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $7.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.13. About 752,201 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Circor International Inc (CIR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.43, from 2.81 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 58 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 42 sold and reduced equity positions in Circor International Inc. The funds in our database now have: 21.75 million shares, up from 21.52 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Circor International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 30 Increased: 42 New Position: 16.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $77,871 activity. $26,897 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares were bought by STEWART LISA A. $104,768 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) was sold by SULLIVAN MICHAEL J/CO on Friday, December 14.

Among 10 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 14 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Friday, February 8 to “Positive”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of XEC in report on Tuesday, November 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, September 7. PiperJaffray reinitiated Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Friday, September 28 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. Imperial Capital downgraded the shares of XEC in report on Tuesday, November 20 to “In-Line” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $101 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XEC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 91.38 million shares or 1.96% less from 93.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Alliancebernstein LP has 427,095 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 61,985 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier holds 75 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 221,962 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.59% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Capital Guardian has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Cue reported 2,385 shares stake. Kingfisher Capital Llc holds 9,413 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 2,723 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 28,078 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 189,183 shares. 74,647 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation.

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CIR’s profit will be $11.91 million for 13.68 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 58,563 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) has declined 38.50% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Circor

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 3.35% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. for 150,000 shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 164,200 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elk Creek Partners Llc has 1.13% invested in the company for 439,291 shares. The Connecticut-based Prospector Partners Llc has invested 0.93% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 195,400 shares.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $651.46 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.