Roystone Capital Management LP Decreased Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding as Market Value Declined; As Franco (FNV) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Lowered Its Holding

Roystone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 43.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roystone Capital Management Lp sold 194,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 256,400 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.32 million, down from 450,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roystone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $121.14. About 448,586 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has declined 15.47% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED)

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 94.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 53,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,405 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $213,000, down from 57,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 272,626 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has declined 8.49% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FNV’s profit will be $48.42M for 73.42 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Holdings I by 4,500 shares to 54,156 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeingco (NYSE:BA) by 2,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Consedisonin (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 45 investors sold RCL shares while 196 reduced holdings. only 90 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 143.34 million shares or 0.68% more from 142.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 103,250 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 37,560 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Lc reported 43 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 4,796 were accumulated by Banced. 60,342 are owned by Intll Group. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.26% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 231,110 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru owns 12,990 shares. Moreover, Hightower Limited has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 4,532 shares. Barnett & Company Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 31,609 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated reported 1.35% stake. Telemus Limited Liability Com owns 0.28% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 28,425 shares. Moreover, Shelton Capital Management has 0.27% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). First Citizens State Bank & Tru Commerce holds 0.1% or 6,938 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. Kulovaara Harri U had sold 6,600 shares worth $828,652 on Thursday, September 13. $2.00 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was bought by Fain Richard D on Thursday, December 13. 1,578 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares with value of $168,179 were sold by REITAN BERNT. 4.80M shares valued at $554.74M were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander on Tuesday, February 5.