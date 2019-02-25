Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) Reaches $15.23 After 7.00% Up Move; Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Shorts Raised By 4.79%

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had an increase of 4.79% in short interest. UMPQ’s SI was 3.43 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 4.79% from 3.27 million shares previously. With 1.27M avg volume, 3 days are for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s short sellers to cover UMPQ’s short positions. The SI to Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s float is 1.57%. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 476,318 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 17.99% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank

The stock of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.40% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 355,111 shares traded or 69.49% up from the average. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.20B company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $16.30 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RUBY worth $84.28 million more.

More notable recent Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rubius Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fura Pilots Provenance Proof Blockchain to Promote Transparency in Coloured Gemstone Industry – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “On4 Communications, Inc. Announces Update to Shareholders February 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rubius Therapeutics Added to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rubius Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending divisions. It has a 12.85 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sum Up The Parts: AMCA Could Be Worth $30 – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ray Davis of Umpqua Bank and David Darnell of Bank of America join USAA board – San – San Antonio Business Journal” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Umpqua Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:UMPQ – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares while 87 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 186.74 million shares or 0.38% less from 187.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Goelzer Investment Mgmt has 0.65% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 278,375 shares. Tcw Grp has invested 0.03% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Axa has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 254,773 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 3.53M shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Bbva Compass Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Mason Street Advisors Llc reported 113,099 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt owns 62,986 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 6.00M shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 0% or 228,535 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Amalgamated Comml Bank has 43,760 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 17,223 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 330,820 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity. 9,500 shares valued at $167,414 were sold by FARNSWORTH RON L on Thursday, January 31.