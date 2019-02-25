Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) to pay $0.13 on Mar 21, 2019; Akamai Technologies (AKAM)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) is expected to pay $0.13 on Mar 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shareholders before Mar 6, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc’s current price of $25.29 translates into 0.51% yield. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc’s dividend has Mar 7, 2019 as record date. Feb 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 366,076 shares traded or 68.98% up from the average. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has risen 11.89% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.89% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 15/03/2018 Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Celebrate The Pinot Noir Grape At Upcoming Ruth’s Tastemaker Dinner; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 1.1% ON A FISCAL YEAR BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.35, REV VIEW $452.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING HOLD; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.47, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 185 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 213 decreased and sold stock positions in Akamai Technologies Inc. The funds in our database reported: 136.41 million shares, up from 136.37 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Akamai Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 176 Increased: 126 New Position: 59.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 24.97 million shares or 0.58% less from 25.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Gp reported 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Arizona State Retirement System reported 41,385 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 33,150 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 11,894 shares. reported 22,641 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 132,236 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) or 18,495 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 500 shares. Eam Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 45,520 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 69,178 shares. Pitcairn Company reported 9,544 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc reported 20,500 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Secor Capital Advsrs Lp has invested 0.07% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 20,900 shares.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $751.89 million. The Company’s restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. It has a 21.22 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House trade name.

The stock increased 1.51% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 1.02M shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) has risen 19.21% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman Conrades to Retire in June After 20 Years; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI CHAIRMAN TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Akamai, Instructure, and Apptio Shine — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TO APPOINT AN ELLIOTT DESIGNEE TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: AKAMAI AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT REPORTED YESTERDAY; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, EST. $3.01; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.39 billion. The firm offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It has a 39.69 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect.

Freshford Capital Management Llc holds 8.79% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. for 749,492 shares. 13D Management Llc owns 209,663 shares or 4.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Usa Financial Portformulas Corp has 2.35% invested in the company for 126,531 shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 2.03% in the stock. Harber Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 86,872 shares.

