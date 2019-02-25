Rwwm Holds Position in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS); United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Cibc World Markets Has Decreased Its Position

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 2.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 13,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,767 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.53M, up from 593,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 247,763 shares traded. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 23.66% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.24; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Stuns its Critics in an Upset — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $250M; 03/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Ramps Up Gun Control Push, Hires Lobbyist; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY CapEx $250M; 15/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $24; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 54c

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 7,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,745 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.75M, down from 125,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 888,613 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $329.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,271 shares to 164,680 shares, valued at $24.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.44, from 0.7 in 2018Q2.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $23.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 18,646 shares to 34,426 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 18,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2.