Rwwm Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Upped as Stock Declined; As Sony (SNE) Shares Declined, Fagan Associates Boosted Stake

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 12.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,755 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.14M, up from 45,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 1.19 million shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 11.72% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 09/03/2018 – SONY IS SAID TO HOLD EARLY TALKS TO BUY MUBADALA’S EMI STAKE; 28/03/2018 – The Japan Times: Sony looks to boost highly skilled workforce with 5% pay rises and record bonuses; 25/04/2018 – CLEARVIEW: NO LONGER CONTINUE W/ COOPERATION PACT W/ SONY LIFE; 21/05/2018 – Sony says to pay $2.3 bln to make EMI Music consolidated unit; 29/05/2018 – GAMING REALMS PLC GMRG.L – SIGNED THREE-YEAR LICENSING DEAL WITH SONY PICTURES TELEVISION; 02/04/2018 – Sony resumes vinyl records production in Japan; 13/04/2018 – TOYOTA, SONY CONSIDERING ADOPTING IFRS STANDARDS: NIKKEI; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS TARGETS FY2020/21 OPERATING PROFIT OF 160 BLN TO 200 BLN YEN IN SEMICONDUCTOR BUSINESS VS 100 BLN YEN FORECAST THIS FY; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Domestic Marketing Chief Christine Birch Under Fire; 09/04/2018 – Sony’s new robot dog Aibo barks, does tricks and charms animal lovers

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 2.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 13,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,767 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.53M, up from 593,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 1.70M shares traded. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 23.66% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS; 07/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Four New Stores in May; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS HUNTING HEADWIND TO CONTINUE THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q EPS $1.11; 15/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $24; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q Net $116M; 10/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Two New Stores in April

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $329.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,271 shares to 164,680 shares, valued at $24.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

