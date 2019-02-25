S&Co Has Boosted Stake in Eqt Com (EQT) as Share Value Declined; Liberty Capital Management Raised Holding in Cintas (CTAS) as Stock Declined

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corp Com (EQT) by 39.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 42,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,832 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.63 million, up from 107,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 5.52M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM WILL ALSO ASSUME RMP DEBT, WHICH TOTALED $325 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 06/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP: WILLKIE ADVISES EQT ON ITS ACQUISITION OF BBS AUTOMATION; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Well Positioned to Advance Strategy, Implement Separation Plan; 23/05/2018 – EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Swings to Loss, Sets Out Midstream Separation; 02/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT combines Candidator and DGC IT Services creates new managed IT services provider; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 12.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 1,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,814 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.93M, up from 13,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $204.4. About 292,632 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 8.57% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold EQT shares while 125 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 231.44 million shares or 0.13% more from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantum Cap Mngmt invested 1.72% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.11 million shares. Swiss Bancshares invested in 847,395 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 325,146 shares. Prudential Fin Inc reported 573,178 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 440,411 shares. 4.00 million are held by Wedge L LP Nc. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.03% or 107,935 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 43,855 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Co reported 312,128 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 21,600 were accumulated by Merian Glob (Uk) Limited. Sei stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) invested 0.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $893.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp Non (NYSE:EV) by 6,015 shares to 24,882 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,577 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Company Com (NYSE:F).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 20 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.44 million activity. McNally Robert Joseph also bought $93,159 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, November 2. Lushko Jonathan M. had bought 7,903 shares worth $150,473. Szydlowski Norman J also bought $21,230 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, October 1. Smith David Joseph had bought 16,800 shares worth $320,208 on Tuesday, February 19. ROHR JAMES E had bought 10,000 shares worth $346,600 on Thursday, November 1. On Friday, November 2 the insider Smith Jimmi Sue bought $248,475.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rice brothers resume push to replace EQT’s board and CEO – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT Midstream Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Fizzle – Schaeffers Research” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EQT Reports Year-End Proved Reserves of 21.8 Tcfe – Business Wire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold CTAS shares while 202 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 66.67 million shares or 4.35% less from 69.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Research Lc (Trc) accumulated 18 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com owns 15,173 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs Communication accumulated 52,399 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.72% stake. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability has 1,741 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 51 were reported by Farmers Merchants Invests. 2,619 are owned by Visionary Asset Incorporated. Brinker Cap holds 0.11% or 15,402 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 30,210 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,600 shares. Decatur Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 1.17% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 3,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTAS – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ball Corporation (BLL) Q4 Earnings Lag, Sales Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “iRobot (IRBT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cintas Partners with JW Marriott to Launch New Apparel Collection and Garment Recycling Program – Business Wire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson (EMR) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.