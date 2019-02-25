Sabre (SABR) Holder Ascend Capital Decreased Its Stake by $1.64 Million; Shareholder Chesapeake Asset Management Boosted International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Holding

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 148.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.03% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 8,208 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14M, up from 3,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $128.23. About 1.06M shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has declined 10.15% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion

Ascend Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 13.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ascend Capital Llc sold 63,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 417,231 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.88 million, down from 480,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ascend Capital Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.79. About 2.54M shares traded or 8.00% up from the average. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has risen 26.98% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON OPENING SCR 92.1% VS 93.2%; 16/05/2018 – Sabre at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 06/03/2018 – Sabre selected as global technology partner to Flight Centre Travel Group; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – 5W Public Relations Named Finalist for Gold SABRE Awards; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 06/03/2018 Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre to drive digital transformation and new revenue streams; 07/03/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – SABRE RAISED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Techno

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $87.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,335 shares to 50,767 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,370 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since September 17, 2018, it had 35 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $595.36 million activity. Fortanet Francisco sold $194,460 worth of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on Thursday, September 20.

Ascend Capital Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 32,790 shares to 116,823 shares, valued at $19.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 3.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Nine Energy Svc Inc.