SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) Reaches $4.19 After 9.00% Down Move; Webster Financial (WBS) Shorts Raised By 1.86%

Among 2 analysts covering Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Webster Financial had 3 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 19 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 3. The stock of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold Webster Financial Corporation shares while 80 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 80.27 million shares or 3.85% less from 83.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sky Invest Grp Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 3,836 shares. World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). First Mercantile Trust Com holds 0.21% or 18,078 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 357,551 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Penn Mgmt Company reported 102,346 shares stake. Hood River Cap Limited Liability, Oregon-based fund reported 412,327 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has 335,287 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Johnson Finance Gru reported 378 shares. 3,489 are owned by Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 116,964 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corporation holds 4,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,458 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. Principal Fincl Gru Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 325,236 shares.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.21 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. It has a 14.82 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $6.10 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $120,060 was sold by CRAWFORD JOHN JOSEPH. OSAR KAREN R sold $221,148 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. $2.47M worth of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) shares were sold by SMITH JAMES COPENHAVER.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. The company has market cap of $12.99 million. The Company’s seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters.