Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Since Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 90.00M 83.38 283.92M -6.40 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 9.98M 13.76 106.22M -2.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. -315.47% -31.5% -29.8% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -1,064.33% -124.4% -107.4%

Liquidity

19.1 and 19.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $190, while its potential upside is 19.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.1%. About 0.1% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -6.71% -17.26% -33.17% -27.69% 17.03% -34.7% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2.45% -10.68% -21.72% -52.17% -64.09% -65.05%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.