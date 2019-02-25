Salem Capital Management Has Decreased Its Goodyear Tire & Rub (GT) Stake; Teradata (TDC) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Teradata Corp (TDC) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.20, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 132 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 126 sold and decreased holdings in Teradata Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 114.81 million shares, down from 117.60 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Teradata Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 94 Increased: 69 New Position: 63.

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased Goodyear Tire & Rub (GT) stake by 30.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 45,050 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rub (GT)’s stock declined 7.34%. The Salem Capital Management Inc holds 103,650 shares with $2.42 million value, down from 148,700 last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rub now has $4.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 3.53M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 778,799 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (TDC) has declined 2.24% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C

Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 4.41% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation for 305,054 shares. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc owns 1.44 million shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fairpointe Capital Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 3.10 million shares. The New York-based First Eagle Investment Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 166,600 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $242,258 activity.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company has market cap of $5.54 billion. The firm operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics divisions. It has a 187.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, big data, and tools for data integration, data discovery, and business intelligence.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $652,628 activity. Geissler Werner had bought 35,000 shares worth $652,628 on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 5 analysts covering Goodyear Tire \u0026 Rubber (NASDAQ:GT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Goodyear Tire \u0026 Rubber had 6 analyst reports since August 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 31. Berenberg downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) on Friday, August 31 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Longbow on Monday, February 11 to “Underperform”. The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley.