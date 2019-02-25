Sanofi (SNY) Shareholder Raymond James Trust Cut Stake; Jensen Investment Management Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.81 Million as Share Value Declined

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 50.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 14,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14,582 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $651,000, down from 29,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 320 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 2.03% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 15/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID TO NEAR BUYING SANOFI UNIT FOR ABOUT EU2B; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT’S DEAL FOR SANOFI UNIT COULD BE ANNOUNCED SOON; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 21/05/2018 – SANOFI: NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE PUBLISHES TWO POSITIVE; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 08/03/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ping An Group partners with Sanofi, facilitating the “Healthy China” initiative with smart healthcare

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 0.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 8,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $284.29 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 12,206 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 259 shares to 216,919 shares, valued at $261.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 528,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 8,190 shares to 12,884 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (LQD) by 9,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

