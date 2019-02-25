Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lifted By $4.40 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; East West Bancorp Has 1.23 Sentiment

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 9.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired 37,931 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 428,685 shares with $50.13M value, up from 390,754 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $171.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 8.74M shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor

East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.11, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 184 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 149 sold and decreased stock positions in East West Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 120.21 million shares, down from 121.55 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding East West Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 124 Increased: 130 New Position: 54.

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company has market cap of $8.02 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It has a 11.51 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 3.2% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. for 180,502 shares. Community Financial Services Group Llc owns 125,878 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Management Llc has 2.08% invested in the company for 5.50 million shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Llc has invested 1.35% in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 75,328 shares.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 433,465 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has declined 21.69% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING

Among 6 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Walt Disney had 6 analyst reports since October 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, February 7 with "Market Perform" rating. Barclays Capital upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Friday, October 19. Barclays Capital has "Overweight" rating and $130 target. The stock has "Buy" rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with "Overweight" on Monday, October 15. Imperial Capital upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, November 27. Imperial Capital has "Buy" rating and $12900 target. The stock has "Buy" rating by Argus Research on Monday, November 12.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $11.46 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 952 shares worth $106,500. $124,178 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73 million worth of stock. Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44M worth of stock or 29,192 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) stake by 9,841 shares to 415,039 valued at $88.86M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 19,764 shares and now owns 588,180 shares. Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.