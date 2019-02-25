Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreased By $921,100 Its Polaris Industries (PII) Stake; Shorts at Scotts Miracle-gro Company (the (SMG) Lowered By 14.16%

Scotts Miracle-gro Company (the (NYSE:SMG) had a decrease of 14.16% in short interest. SMG’s SI was 3.07M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 14.16% from 3.58 million shares previously. With 787,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Scotts Miracle-gro Company (the (NYSE:SMG)’s short sellers to cover SMG’s short positions. The SI to Scotts Miracle-gro Company (the’s float is 5.87%. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 416,947 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has declined 32.60% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Polaris Industries (PII) stake by 4.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,211 shares as Polaris Industries (PII)’s stock declined 23.85%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 217,628 shares with $21.97M value, down from 226,839 last quarter. Polaris Industries now has $5.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $87.14. About 287,163 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 36.54% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q NET INCOME 686.1M RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 06/03/2018 Power, Performance and Innovation Define the 2019 Polaris Snowmobile and Timbersled Lineup; 31/05/2018 – Polaris at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 16/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Acquires Fourth Dimension Engineering

Among 5 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Polaris Industries had 6 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $104 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, December 10. Raymond James upgraded the shares of PII in report on Friday, October 26 to “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, October 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold PII shares while 122 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 49.30 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 3,232 shares. 42,800 were reported by Andra Ap. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Arizona-based Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.82% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 11,352 shares. Northern invested in 520,145 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na has 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 141 shares. Great Lakes Lc reported 0.02% stake. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Kistler stated it has 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 222,162 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd stated it has 58 shares. Weybosset Research Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 41,185 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 68,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 780,000 shares.

More notable recent Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Polaris Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Polaris extends premarket drop – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Polaris down 4% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Polaris building vehicle-rental business aimed at adventure tourists – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Indian, Jack Daniel’s will bring back hot-selling co-branded motorcycle in 2019 – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company has market cap of $4.42 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 849.47 P/E ratio. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Scotts Miracle-Gro Over-Fertilized – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Biggest Marijuana Stocks in the World’s Biggest Marijuana Market: Are They Buys? – The Motley Fool” published on February 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Marijuana Stock Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties – Motley Fool” on February 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “You’ll Never Guess Which Pot Stock Is Uplisting to the Nasdaq Next – Motley Fool” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Scotts Miracle-Gro, Forum Energy Technologies, Myriad Genetics, Ichor, Adesto Technologies, and Viad â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. The Scotts Miracle Gro had 3 analyst reports since October 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 31 to “Neutral”. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.31, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.40 million shares or 1.03% less from 34.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3.70 million were accumulated by Vanguard. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 427,603 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 82 were accumulated by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 0.03% or 25,255 shares. Sit Associate, a Minnesota-based fund reported 68,325 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd invested in 0.45% or 35,400 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Com holds 0.04% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 467,000 shares. Cadence Cap Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 75,773 shares. Wellington Shields Company Lc holds 2.3% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 53,900 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability accumulated 12,437 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 442 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 65,642 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 136,485 shares.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $8.22 million activity. Hagedorn Partnership – L.P. sold 50,000 shares worth $3.41 million. HAGEDORN KATHERINE LITTLEFIELD had sold 2,665 shares worth $197,397 on Monday, February 4. Shares for $484,672 were sold by Mistretta Nancy G.. Lukemire Michael C had sold 10,156 shares worth $709,048 on Friday, December 7. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.41M was sold by HAGEDORN JAMES.