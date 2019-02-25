Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Arlington Value Capital Has Increased Autonation (AN) Position

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 41.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 8,483 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 19.14%. The Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc holds 11,811 shares with $671,000 value, down from 20,294 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $89.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 2.75M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased Autonation Inc (AN) stake by 0.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arlington Value Capital Llc acquired 10,510 shares as Autonation Inc (AN)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Arlington Value Capital Llc holds 1.86M shares with $77.39 million value, up from 1.85 million last quarter. Autonation Inc now has $3.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 303,540 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 39.00% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $47.71 million activity. Varma Vivek C sold $4.93 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, February 7 CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 169,096 shares. BURROWS CLIFFORD had sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million. 99,166 shares were sold by ULLMAN MYRON E III, worth $5.46M.

Among 11 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Starbucks had 13 analyst reports since October 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, January 11 to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, November 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 10. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, December 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Monday, November 5 to “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $58 target in Friday, November 2 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.91 million activity. MILLER CHERYL had sold 539 shares worth $17,945 on Monday, December 17. 2,500 shares were sold by GRUSKY ROBERT R, worth $88,400 on Wednesday, January 2. EDELSON DAVID B had sold 20,000 shares worth $679,812 on Thursday, December 20. The insider JACKSON MICHAEL J sold $3.02 million.