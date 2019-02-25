Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Upped Newell Brands (NWL) Holding By $731,420; Sterling Capital (SPR) Sentiment Is 0.93

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) stake by 15.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc acquired 36,571 shares as Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)’s stock rose 5.78%. The Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 268,456 shares with $5.45 million value, up from 231,885 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc. now has $8.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 498,409 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 55% Reduction in Distribution Centers; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 05/04/2018 – Contigo Introduces Fashion-Forward Stainless Steel Couture Collection Water Bottle; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Shareholders; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Pursuing Proxy Fight at Newell Brands Despite Deal With Icahn; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL DIRS: STARBOARD RUMORED APPROACH WOULD COPY JARDEN MODEL; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS “A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE” IN CURRENT DIRECTION OF CO; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD JTWO.L COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – STARBOARD RELEASES PRESENTATION ON NEWELL; 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sterling Capital Corp (SPR) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 144 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 155 cut down and sold their stakes in Sterling Capital Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 98.80 million shares, down from 103.47 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sterling Capital Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 117 Increased: 85 New Position: 59.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 17.24% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for 6.00 million shares. Hound Partners Llc owns 5.16 million shares or 10.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Newtyn Management Llc has 4.31% invested in the company for 275,000 shares. The New York-based Valueworks Llc has invested 3.94% in the stock. Bloom Tree Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 407,401 shares.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.40 billion. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial aerospace original equipment maker worldwide. It has a 17.44 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased Brunswick Corp. (NYSE:BC) stake by 6,580 shares to 100,155 valued at $6.71 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) stake by 8,189 shares and now owns 133,077 shares. Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

