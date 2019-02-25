Segantii Capital Management LTD Raised Its Hdfc Bank Lt (HDB) Stake by $13.97 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Shares Declined, Roanoke Asset Management Cut Holding

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Lt (HDB) by 51.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 148,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 437,602 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.51M, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $100.24. About 589,184 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 0.29% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 4.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 3,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,132 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.17M, down from 89,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 3.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $188.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aegon N V (NYSE:AEG) by 301,900 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vector by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Cor (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.52 million activity. McLaughlin Edward Grunde sold 20,269 shares worth $4.04 million. $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Haythornthwaite Richard.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt accumulated 22,400 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0% or 1,249 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 4.69M shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc has invested 0.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Liberty Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,233 shares. Rockland Tru accumulated 1.64% or 60,479 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 1.8% stake. Cookson Peirce And owns 16,766 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 313,856 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 1.6% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baillie Gifford & holds 1.37% or 5.68M shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 8.61 million shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 26,782 shares in its portfolio. 1,800 are held by Norris Perne & French Llp Mi. Barnett And holds 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2 shares.