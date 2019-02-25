Serengeti Asset Management LP Lowered Holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) as Stock Value Declined; As Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreased Stake

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 28.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.87 million, down from 975,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 1,805 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 53.85% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.85% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 5,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 135,005 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.54 million, down from 140,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $120.28. About 502,260 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CoreCivic Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2018, Wsj.com published: “Brokers Notch Wins in Fight Over NYSE, Nasdaq Data Practices – Wall Street Journal” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IRS Tax Refund 2019: So, Whereâ€™s My Tax Refund? – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (IRS) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2018.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $626.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 350,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $73.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot & Incorporated Ma holds 2,340 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 0.76% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 102,253 shares. Df Dent And Co Inc holds 0.02% or 9,648 shares. Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Limited has 1.62% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cambridge Advsr holds 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 9,134 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.69% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Karp Capital Mngmt reported 14,487 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. 478 were reported by Transamerica Financial Advsr. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt holds 17,332 shares. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 0.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.59% or 7.39M shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Co invested in 1.2% or 3.54 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 43,537 shares. 31,613 were accumulated by Carderock Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Van Eck invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 215,423 shares to 291,393 shares, valued at $43.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L had sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808.