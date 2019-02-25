Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Comparing side by side

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. N/A 0.00 33.48M -0.67 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.49M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sesen Bio Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -85.7% -33.6% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. Its rival Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 28.1 and 28.1 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sesen Bio Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28, with potential upside of 64.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 26.6%. 6.35% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 54.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -8.67% 2.6% -30.4% -37.05% 132.76% 94.82% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -1.63% 7.67% 12.28% 0% 0% -39.88%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has 94.82% stronger performance while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has -39.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.