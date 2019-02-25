Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO)

This is a contrast between Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. N/A 0.00 33.48M -0.67 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 144.80M 49.84 62.98M -2.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sesen Bio Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -85.7% -33.6% Loxo Oncology Inc. -43.49% -16.4% -8.7%

Volatility & Risk

Sesen Bio Inc.’s 2.98 beta indicates that its volatility is 198.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Loxo Oncology Inc. has a 2.22 beta and it is 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Loxo Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Loxo Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sesen Bio Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus target price of Loxo Oncology Inc. is $207.67, which is potential -11.50% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 99.2%. 6.35% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.3% of Loxo Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -8.67% 2.6% -30.4% -37.05% 132.76% 94.82% Loxo Oncology Inc. -3.59% -23.23% -18.07% -24.66% 70.01% 60.82%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Loxo Oncology Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.