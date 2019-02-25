Sg Capital Management Has Upped Mastec (Put) (MTZ) Holding; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Lowered Stake by $202.46 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (Put) (MTZ) by 53.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 263,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 754,400 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.68M, up from 490,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 347,206 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 10.83% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 26.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 2.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.42M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $572.40 million, down from 10.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.26. About 2.02 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 48 investors sold MTZ shares while 73 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.65 million shares or 0.48% more from 62.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 202,046 shares. Etrade Ltd Com invested 0.04% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt owns 575,865 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability accumulated 17,764 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 33,800 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc reported 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 4,725 are held by B Riley Wealth Management Inc. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co holds 403,085 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 11,697 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). The Ohio-based Victory Cap has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Brinker has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 4,507 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 55,253 shares.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $407.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 100,327 shares to 240,558 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) by 100,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,873 shares, and cut its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has 853 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 8,554 were reported by Cim Inv Mangement. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 197,317 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mai Management has invested 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cibc Markets Corp reported 0.09% stake. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 114,661 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp reported 1,725 shares stake. Bailard Inc has 0.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 40,394 shares. Salem Counselors Inc reported 0% stake. Trust Company Of Vermont reported 0.17% stake. Meritage Management invested in 0.53% or 75,595 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 110,836 shares. Woodstock Corporation reported 3,934 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 56,979 were reported by Da Davidson And Company. 75,524 were reported by Cornercap Counsel.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 sales for $2.27 million activity. 842 shares valued at $63,321 were sold by Lennox James Patrick on Wednesday, September 5. On Thursday, January 3 Frank Malcolm sold $448,683 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 7,251 shares. On Friday, January 18 Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $34,015 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 500 shares. Telesmanic Robert sold $54,470 worth of stock or 838 shares. Shares for $5,779 were sold by Middleton Sean on Wednesday, September 19. Shaheen Allen also sold $74,618 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, September 14.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 425,300 shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $143.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).