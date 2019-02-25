Shareholder Addenda Capital Upped Middleby (MIDD) Stake; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased Kellogg Co (K) Position as Stock Price Declined

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 55.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,761 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03M, up from 5,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $118.52. About 405,407 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has declined 12.98% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 1.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 40,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.45M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $186.94M, down from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 2.36M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 10.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now

More recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Middleby Corp (MIDD) Announces Bassoul Retirement, FitzGerald Named CEO – StreetInsider.com” on February 19, 2019. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Adobe (ADBE), American Airlines (AAL), Boeing (BA), Zillow (ZG), Increase in Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Middleby Stock Rose 14.5% in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MIDD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 53.69 million shares or 8.59% less from 58.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 50,197 shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank accumulated 450 shares. Hills National Bank Com holds 0.18% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. 31 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. 58,758 were accumulated by Welch And Forbes Llc. D E Shaw & Inc invested in 0.04% or 241,450 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Llc has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 66 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Associates. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 2,628 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Brinker Cap reported 36,027 shares. Vision Mgmt has 20,961 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 50,317 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 75 were accumulated by Assetmark.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 16,619 shares to 10,029 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,181 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold K shares while 204 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 293.93 million shares or 2.96% less from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Da Davidson Company accumulated 10,874 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 8,845 shares. Corda Inv Mngmt reported 336,844 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) owns 470 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 27,889 are held by Financial Bank. Daiwa Securities Group stated it has 23,668 shares. Aull And Monroe Management Corporation owns 0.2% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 5,807 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust owns 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 1,765 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested in 0.02% or 3,137 shares. 9,881 are held by Johnson Invest Counsel Inc. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 1.62 million shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 84,299 shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $74.61 million activity. Another trade for 8,190 shares valued at $508,954 was made by Khan Fareed A on Tuesday, November 20. The insider CAHILLANE STEVEN A bought $1.10M.