Shore Capital Says Its Time To Review Again Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX); Granite Construction (GVA) Covered By 1 Bulls

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) stock had its ‘Under Review’ rating kept at Shore Capital in a report issued to clients and investors on Monday morning.

Among 2 analysts covering Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Granite Construction had 2 analyst reports since December 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by M Partners. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, December 10. See Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) latest ratings:

21/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Maintain

10/12/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $58 New Target: $50 Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.91, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 42.61 million shares or 3.05% more from 41.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt owns 14,491 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 68,448 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Bluecrest Capital Management invested in 4,939 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 251,712 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 5,333 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co holds 26,093 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 229,951 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 1.04 million shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 5,569 shares. The Tennessee-based Green Square Lc has invested 0.15% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 38,510 are owned by Evergreen Capital Management Ltd. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 119,728 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $174,581 activity. Roberts James Hildebrand sold $57,805 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Tuesday, November 27.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.69. About 355,287 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 33.41% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It has a 28.71 P/E ratio. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Granite Construction (GVA) Announces $22M Contract from California Dept. of Transportation for Construction on Highway 1 – StreetInsider.com” on February 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Granite Construction (GVA) Water & Mineral Services Group Secures $22.5M in Contracts from City of Hamilton and Niagara Region in Ontario, Canada for Sewer Rehabilitation Projects – StreetInsider.com” published on February 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Granite Construction (GVA) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Granite Construction (GVA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.31% or GBX 5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1589. About 46,188 shares traded. Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Hiscox Ltd has GBX 1875 highest and GBX 1055 lowest target. GBX 1570’s average target is -1.20% below currents GBX 1589 stock price. Hiscox Ltd had 38 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 21. The firm earned “Sector Performer” rating on Thursday, February 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Monday, December 10 with “Hold”. The stock has “Reduce” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, October 2. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Reduce” on Monday, November 5. The stock of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, November 6. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Reduce” on Monday, September 24. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report. Canaccord Genuity downgraded it to “Hold” rating and GBX 1470 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. The firm has “Reduce” rating by Peel Hunt given on Thursday, November 29.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company has market cap of 4.57 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re and ILS, and Corporate Centre. It has a 71.9 P/E ratio. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.