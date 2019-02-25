Sib Lifted Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stake By $2.48 Million; Capstone Financial Advisors Lowered Grainger W W (GWW) Holding

Sib Llc increased Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) stake by 30.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sib Llc acquired 62,000 shares as Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)’s stock declined 14.29%. The Sib Llc holds 263,038 shares with $10.76M value, up from 201,038 last quarter. Urban Outfitters Inc now has $3.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 1.61 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has risen 15.83% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased Grainger W W Inc (GWW) stake by 66.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 17,824 shares as Grainger W W Inc (GWW)’s stock declined 18.99%. The Capstone Financial Advisors Inc holds 9,169 shares with $3.28M value, down from 26,993 last quarter. Grainger W W Inc now has $17.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $312.37. About 232,181 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%

Among 9 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Urban Outfitters has $44 highest and $35 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is 30.41% above currents $30.29 stock price. Urban Outfitters had 9 analyst reports since September 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 20. As per Tuesday, November 20, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. JP Morgan downgraded Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Monday, January 7 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Nomura maintained the shares of URBN in report on Monday, December 17 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 9 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 20. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 14.

Among 4 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. W.W. Grainger had 4 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Market Perform” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. On Thursday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

