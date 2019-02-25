Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Share Value Declined While California Public Employees Retirement System Increased Holding; Regentatlantic Capital Lifted Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding by $434,128 as Market Value Declined

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 14.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 5,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,294 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.50 million, up from 35,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.23. About 511,749 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500.

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) by 28.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 11,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,555 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55M, up from 41,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Sierra Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 16,295 shares traded. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has declined 1.15% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BSRR News: 17/05/2018 – Chile copper mine Sierra Gorda reopens following fatal accident; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 1km WSW of Sierra Madre, California; 12/05/2018 – New president calls on people to transform Sierra Leone; 23/04/2018 – Sierra Bancorp Assets Totaled $2.374B at March 31; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NEVADA POWER, SIERRA PACIFIC & NV ENERGY, OUTLO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sierra Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSRR); 28/03/2018 – Sierra Leone election raises hopes for girls’ education, safe abortions; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT WILL BE SWORN IN ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOLLOWING OFFICIAL PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS – CHIEF JUSTICE; 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE NEC WILL HOLD ELECTIONS ON MARCH 31

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $259,246 activity. 500 shares were bought by Dutto Laurence S, worth $13,430 on Friday, January 25. $17,667 worth of stock was sold by Olague Michael on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, August 30 the insider WOODS GORDON T sold $147,500. 4,801 shares were sold by McPhaill Kevin J, worth $141,016 on Wednesday, August 29. $26,790 worth of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was bought by EVANS ROBB on Thursday, January 31.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $77.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 3,197 shares to 104,385 shares, valued at $16.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scana Corp (NYSE:SCG) by 11,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,598 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.43, from 2 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 6 investors sold BSRR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.49 million shares or 1.21% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,590 shares to 81,636 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 9,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,047 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.