Silchester International Investors Llp Has Lowered Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holding by $58.38 Million as Stock Value Rose; Dnb Asset Management As Continues to Hold Holding in Colgate (CL)

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 7,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,482 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.20B, up from 130,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.9. About 4.03 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 2.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14.90 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $415.44M, down from 17.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 178,337 shares traded. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) has declined 0.79% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK

Silchester International Investors Llp, which manages about $36.50 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 45,648 shares to 82,855 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franks Intl N V (NYSE:FI) by 581,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $471,628 activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider CAHILL JOHN T sold $372,590. Shotts Philip G. had sold 462 shares worth $30,978 on Tuesday, September 11.

