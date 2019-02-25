SINA (SINA) Reaches $68.50 After 3.00% Up Move; Capital Wealth Planning Has Cut Its Visa (V) Holding

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 12.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 3,780 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 25,995 shares with $3.90 million value, down from 29,775 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $322.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $146.8. About 1.80 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B

The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.40% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 578,977 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 34.60% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $4.90 billion company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $70.56 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SINA worth $146.88M more.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 13,694 shares to 43,584 valued at $4.99 million in 2018Q3. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 23,475 shares and now owns 51,830 shares. Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.5% or 689,468 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Llc holds 1.17% or 89,635 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 2.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 5,152 were accumulated by Evergreen Management Ltd Llc. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Com accumulated 23,912 shares. Fdx accumulated 93,576 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Vontobel Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 3.26M shares. 1,346 are owned by Weiss Asset L P. Td Mgmt Limited Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 199 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kemnay Advisory Svcs, a New York-based fund reported 55,461 shares. Montag And Caldwell Lc has invested 4.7% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Polar Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.51% or 1.18M shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 140,317 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Visa had 6 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, October 1 with “Outperform” rating.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $28.04 million activity. 99,636 shares valued at $13.88M were sold by Sheedy William M. on Friday, November 2. On Thursday, February 7 the insider RICHEY ELLEN sold $11.34 million. On Monday, December 3 HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,252 shares.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.90 billion. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest channels. It has a 32.82 P/E ratio. The firm also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold SINA Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.47 million shares or 4.55% less from 43.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 157,930 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 66,429 shares. Matthews Interest Management Limited Liability Company owns 120,900 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability stated it has 11,824 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase holds 53,239 shares. First Trust Advsrs L P reported 27,862 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 35,475 shares. Assetmark Incorporated owns 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 307 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 150,104 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Invesco owns 326,854 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Edgestream Prtn L P has invested 0.62% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Trexquant L P invested in 0.06% or 12,120 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

