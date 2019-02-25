Sirios Capital Management LP Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Lowered by $76.23 Million as Share Value Declined; Superior Inds Intl (SUP) Valuation Declined While Shufro Rose & Co Has Cut Its Stake

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Superior Inds Intl Inc (SUP) by 24.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 28,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 65.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49 million, down from 116,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Superior Inds Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 763,154 shares traded or 110.41% up from the average. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 58.30% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 21/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Cash Flow From Ops $160M-$180M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Superior Industries International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUP); 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries 4Q EBITDA $48.9M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS 2018 VIEW; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $52.2M, EST. $44.3M; 22/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EBITDA $48.9M, EST. $48.7M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 39.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 293,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 457,937 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $119.52 million, down from 751,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $249.66. About 671,561 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consider Becton, Dickinson As Bard Deal Drives Value – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson sees FQ1 revenues as high as $4.2B – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Research Report Identifies Becton, Dickinson, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, Spartan Motors, The Providence Service, Heska, and Lithia Motors with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 44,004 shares to 79,833 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 183,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Select Equity Group Lp has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Harvey Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,346 shares. Motco has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Savant Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 39,119 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. 4,923 were reported by Tru Communication Of Oklahoma. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability holds 2.06% or 264,074 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J holds 975 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd has 303 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Burns J W And Com Incorporated Ny holds 1.37% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 22,326 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 91,074 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.17% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 10,992 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $18.75 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider Mas Ribo Alberto sold $1.07 million. Another trade for 13,498 shares valued at $3.18 million was sold by FORLENZA VINCENT A. On Friday, November 30 the insider Borzi James W sold $1.49 million. Lim James C had sold 5,189 shares worth $1.26M on Thursday, November 8. Polen Thomas E Jr had sold 5,243 shares worth $1.28 million on Monday, November 19. $511,328 worth of stock was sold by Bodner Charles R on Friday, November 16.

More important recent Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Dominion Energy, Caleres, Inphi, HFF, Superior Industries International, and Pioneer Energy Services â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Looking Beyond The Election – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Auto suppliers rev higher – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Superior Industries to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 7 investors sold SUP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 1.26% less from 20.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 272,044 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 12,730 shares. Paloma Prtn has invested 0.01% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 23,120 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.1% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Swiss Bancorp reported 39,800 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 16,237 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 10,100 shares. Moreover, Harvey Ptnrs Lc has 4.63% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 195,000 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 15,699 shares. Bridgeway Capital stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, down 147.37% or $0.56 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Industries International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.93% EPS growth.