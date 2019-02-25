Skylands Capital Position in Asure Software (ASUR) Lifted as Valuation Declined; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Continues to Hold Holding in Rogers Communications (RCI)

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 40.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 201,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 699,039 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.93 million, up from 497,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 166,447 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.76% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Asure Software Inc (ASUR) by 17.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 54,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 371,034 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.61M, up from 316,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Asure Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 98,176 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 60.39% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 15/03/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $79 MLN TO $82 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software 4Q Adj EPS 4c; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software: Austin HR Will Fall Under Asure Consulting Services Offering; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires Austin HR: Expanding HR Consulting Reach; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Asure Software; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires OccupEye Limited; Building on an already impressive Internet of Things (IoT) Strategy; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires OccupEye Limited; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Loss $1.93M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RCI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 216.76 million shares or 6.07% less from 230.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 3,912 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa has invested 0.07% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 497,212 were accumulated by Sei Co. Korea Investment has 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Macquarie Group Limited invested in 0% or 47,126 shares. Invesco holds 959,169 shares. Smithfield Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 580 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 61 shares. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada reported 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 28,632 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 6,407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 15,147 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited stated it has 0.05% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 6,084 shares to 304,237 shares, valued at $22.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its down 2.25, from 3.61 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 22 investors sold ASUR shares while 11 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 49.24% less from 16.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 629,278 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 125,832 shares or 0% of the stock. Monarch Prtn Asset Llc has invested 0.06% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 22,000 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 33,439 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Skylands Limited Co owns 371,034 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Venator Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 3.27% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 525,326 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 64,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Com holds 74,082 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 147,948 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 106,223 shares. Awm invested in 499,327 shares.