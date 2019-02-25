Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Decreased Its Position in Hms Holdings (HMSY) by $3.78 Million as Valuation Rose; Farmers & Merchants Investments Increased Its Stake in Nelnet (NNI) by $978,861

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Nelnet Inc. (NNI) by 1.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 17,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $93.65M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 37,649 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has declined 4.21% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 23/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 23/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE NELNET STUDENT LOAN TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2012-2, 2012-4, & 2012-5; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-4; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-1; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 22.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 117,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 409,533 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.44M, down from 527,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 759,453 shares traded or 14.68% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 107.81% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 27/03/2018 – REG-The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2017 is now available on www.hms.se/investors; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS KONSTANTIN GRIGORISHIN DISCONTINUES HIS ACTION AGAINST HMS IN CYPRUS; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: HMS Bergbau AG: is planning sale of up to 15 percent of Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 22,684 shares to 276,611 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Intermediate Govt/Credit Bond Etf (GVI) by 4,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,644 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold NNI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.26 million shares or 1.04% less from 14.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Investment Mgmt stated it has 4,516 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 11,384 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 2.43 million shares. Leuthold Gru Limited Co owns 7,676 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 29,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated owns 195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw owns 9,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Moreover, Prelude Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 12,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 12,600 shares. 51,455 are owned by Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Co. 3,775 are held by Burney.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $330,285 activity. On Thursday, September 20 the insider Munn William J sold $60,000.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) by 170,430 shares to 970,150 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 20,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corporation.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 46 selling transactions for $44.77 million activity. Another trade for 37,569 shares valued at $1.32 million was made by LUCIA WILLIAM C on Monday, December 3. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider Aunan Greg D sold $98,525. 78,899 HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares with value of $2.69M were sold by Nustad Cynthia. Williams Douglas M. also sold $1.69M worth of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) on Friday, December 7. 18,602 shares valued at $664,119 were sold by TELLEZ CORA M on Friday, November 30. $93,290 worth of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) was sold by South Teresa.