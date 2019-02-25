Snow Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Stake by $431,620 as Market Value Declined; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Declined, Blue Chip Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $429,450

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) by 3.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 21,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 617,811 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.85M, up from 596,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 377,842 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 17.99% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 9.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 2,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.31 million, down from 31,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $152.94. About 431,449 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 27 sales for $50.26 million activity. The insider Dyson Deborah L sold $527,231. $1.37M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Perrotti Thomas J. Shares for $9.06 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, November 15. Ayala John sold $418,155 worth of stock. $166,189 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by McGuire Don. On Friday, February 8 Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,614 shares.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $410.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,444 shares to 190,509 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Timber Creek Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 250 shares. Bluestein R H has 1,525 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Stifel Fincl has invested 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Coho Prtn has invested 3.92% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Private Trust Na invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 8,031 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Co invested in 0.19% or 129,510 shares. Reik And Limited Com invested in 0.28% or 6,395 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 36,644 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 1.16 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa has invested 3.47% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Btr Cap Mngmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 7,107 shares. Barton Investment Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,472 shares to 30,626 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc/T (NYSE:IPG) by 80,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity.

