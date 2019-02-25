South Texas Money Management LTD Raised Stake in Wal Mart (WMT) by $1.90 Million as Market Value Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Increased Holding in Nevsun Res LTD (NSU) as Share Price Rose

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Wal Mart Inc. (WMT) by 8.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 20,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.83M, up from 233,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Wal Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.55. About 8.09M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Merge Asda With U.K. Grocer Sainsbury; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SHR $0.72; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.14; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $122.7 BLN, UP 4.4 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Times of India: SoftBank likely to part-sell Flipkart stake to Walmart; 03/04/2018 – Walmart is launching a global money transfer service called Walmart2World; 18/05/2018 – Jason Del Rey: The Walmart personal-shopping startup led by Rent the Runway co-founder Jenny Fleiss has quietly re-branded as; 25/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Posts Double-Digit Profit Growth; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 12/04/2018 – WMT FLORIDA INVESTMENT PART OF CO’S CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR FY `19

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Nevsun Res Ltd (NSU) by 233.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.68% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.81M, up from 527,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Nevsun Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 56,414 shares traded. Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NYSEMKT:NSU) has risen 106.51% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 106.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NSU News: 07/05/2018 – LUNDIN MINING CORP – UNDER TERMS OF PROPOSAL, DATED APRIL 30, 2018, NEVSUN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF C$5.00 PER NEVSUN SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lundin-Euro Sun Make $1.2 Billion Bid for Nevsun (Correct); 07/05/2018 – LUNDIN MINING CORP – PROPOSAL HAS BEEN REJECTED BY NEVSUN; 08/05/2018 – NEVSUN CITES INADEQUATE VALUE AND PROBLEMATIC STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – NEVSUN’S UNIT RAKITA COMMENTS ON TIMOK REGION PLANS IN EMAIL; 08/05/2018 – NEVSUN RESOURCES NSU.TO CEO PETER KUKIELSKI SAYS HAS ENGAGED “TOTALLY”, REPEATEDLY WITH LUNDIN MINING LUN.TO ON LUNDIN’S TAKEOVER PROPOSAL; 07/05/2018 – Lundin Mining, Euro Sun Mining Disclose C$1.5 Billion Offer for Nevsun — Deal Digest; 29/03/2018 – Nevsun Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Nevsun Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 07/05/2018 – LUNDIN MINING & EURO SUN OFFERED TO BUY NEVSUN FOR C$5.00/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 37,543 are held by Wealth Planning Ltd Liability. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 784,629 were accumulated by Ajo L P. Moreover, Westwood Grp has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.45% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Meeder Asset has 0.13% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has 0.29% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.07% or 52,129 shares. Karp Capital Mgmt Corp has invested 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Joel Isaacson & Limited Com holds 4,687 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Co holds 4,753 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc has invested 0.15% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 1.01 million shares. Forward Ltd has 8,839 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 13,314 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Trust Midcap Vi (VO) by 2,288 shares to 23,231 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 31,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,632 shares, and cut its stake in United States Steel Corp New (NYSE:X).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 47 insider sales for $4.38 billion activity. On Wednesday, September 26 the insider WALTON S ROBSON sold $190.18M. The insider WALTON ALICE L sold 1.03M shares worth $99.61M. $1.17 million worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was sold by McKenna Judith J. The insider Canney Jacqueline P sold 4,026 shares worth $394,347. Furner John R. had sold 9,623 shares worth $904,964. On Thursday, August 30 Biggs M. Brett sold $1.77 million worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 18,421 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $522.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 8,501 shares to 48,288 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 151,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).