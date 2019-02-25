Southeast Asset Advisors Position In Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Was Lifted; Holder Culbertson A N & Co Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 37.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 1,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $267.11. About 3.19M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 109.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 20,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 38,860 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.12 million, up from 18,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 1.11 million shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 24.66% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.66% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $31.69 million activity. $2.16M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by Nelson Steven H. $1.32M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by HOOPER MICHELE J. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M on Tuesday, January 22. 5,880 shares were sold by WILENSKY GAIL R, worth $1.65 million on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $44,796 were sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $18.76 million activity. $1.97M worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was sold by Willard Elizabeth Kathleen on Wednesday, August 29. Rapino Michael sold $12.90 million worth of stock or 255,000 shares. Rowles Michael sold $1.41M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Shares for $378,480 were sold by ENLOE ROBERT TED III on Thursday, September 13.

