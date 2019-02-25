Southern Co/The (SO) Stock Price Rose While Cortland Advisers Decreased Its Holding by $3.62 Million; Roffman Miller Associates Decreased Ibm (IBM) Position as Stock Declined

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 29.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 8,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,520 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.25 million, down from 30,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $139.53. About 2.06 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co/The (SO) by 7.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 84,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.86 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 3.93M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $900.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 5,092 shares to 233,989 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burns J W holds 1,815 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Windward Capital Mngmt Ca holds 0.26% or 13,788 shares. Motco invested in 56,452 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership has 56,776 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc owns 856,253 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.41% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt has invested 1.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Westwood Holdings Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mount Vernon Associates Md stated it has 1.47% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Evanston Investments Dba Evanston has 58,016 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Seizert Capital Prns Lc reported 91,361 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 0.46% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 47,036 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.02% or 35,070 shares in its portfolio.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity. TAUREL SIDNEY had bought 4,311 shares worth $495,846 on Wednesday, October 31. Rometty Virginia M bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835. $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31. WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of stock.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 221,354 shares to 351,532 shares, valued at $29.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Amp Cap has 0.12% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 516,464 shares. Savant Capital Limited Com reported 14,337 shares stake. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 83,537 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ckw Fincl Gp holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt owns 6,150 shares. Capital Counsel Inc invested in 0.12% or 7,352 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 50,863 were reported by Sumitomo Life Ins. Envestnet Asset Inc has 20,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura has 92,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Town & Country Retail Bank & Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Vanguard has invested 0.13% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, First Dallas Securities Inc has 0.39% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Hayek Kallen Mgmt has 1.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 33,693 shares. 74,856 are owned by Old Point Trust Fincl Serv N A.