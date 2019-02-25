Southwest Airlines (LUV) Holder Accuvest Global Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $550,498; Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Lowered Stake in Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) by $531,468 as Stock Rose

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 50.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 8,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,608 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $538,000, down from 17,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.14. About 3.43M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS ON DIVERSION IN EMAIL; 09/05/2018 – Webcast Alert: Southwest Airlines Co. Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – ABC Columbia: #BREAKING: (ABC) 1 person confirmed dead following the #SouthwestAir emergency landing, NTSB said; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL PERFORM ADDITIONAL INSPECTIONS ON FLEET; 02/05/2018 – WNYT NewsChannel 13: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. — via @AP; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AUTHORIZES NEW $2.0B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 1Q Fuel Costs About $2.10/Gallon; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS ACCIDENT INVOLVING FLIGHT 1380; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Related Employees

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) by 1.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 1,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 99,686 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.52M, down from 101,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $265.4. About 2.69M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 661,842 shares. 32,470 are held by Optimum Inv. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sigma Inv Counselors Inc has 23,534 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Pitcairn reported 0.32% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Leavell Inv Inc has 25,855 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. California-based Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Focused Invsts Limited Com invested in 5.41% or 517,400 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.34% or 5.00M shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Management has invested 0.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aviance Capital Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Wealth Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 962 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has 69,631 shares. Blair William Communications Il holds 0.42% or 259,148 shares in its portfolio.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $31.69 million activity. On Thursday, September 13 the insider BURKE RICHARD T sold $2.65 million. HOOPER MICHELE J sold 5,000 shares worth $1.32 million. Nelson Steven H sold $2.16M worth of stock. WILENSKY GAIL R also sold $1.65 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, November 28. Shine Kenneth Irwin sold $44,796 worth of stock or 163 shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $100,283 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LUV shares while 256 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 424.82 million shares or 0.25% more from 423.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ledyard Retail Bank reported 220 shares. Optimum Advsrs stated it has 8,883 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advisors accumulated 3,289 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Miracle Mile Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Company Inc has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 99,385 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 56,505 shares. Td Asset holds 0.02% or 270,239 shares. Palouse Cap Mngmt invested 0.81% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Adirondack has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.16% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ameritas has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 47,604 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $269.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corpora by 6,163 shares to 12,908 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci M (EWW) by 32,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

