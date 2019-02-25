Spartan Motors Inc. (SPAR) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Trucks & Other Vehicles company, Spartan Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spartan Motors Inc. has 70.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 77.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Spartan Motors Inc. has 3.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 1.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Spartan Motors Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Motors Inc. 2.04% 8.80% 4.80% Industry Average 4.47% 16.28% 6.22%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Spartan Motors Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Motors Inc. 15.62M 764.27M 14.11 Industry Average 469.68M 10.51B 10.74

Spartan Motors Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Spartan Motors Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Motors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.75 2.38

As a group, Trucks & Other Vehicles companies have a potential upside of 32.71%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spartan Motors Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Motors Inc. -7.45% -14.37% -52.4% -53.87% -53% -52.7% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spartan Motors Inc. are 1.7 and 1.2. Competitively, Spartan Motors Inc.’s rivals have 2.13 and 1.60 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spartan Motors Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spartan Motors Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Spartan Motors Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.39. Competitively, Spartan Motors Inc.’s rivals are 66.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Dividends

$0.1 per share with a dividend yield of 1.09% is the annual dividend that Spartan Motors Inc. pays. On the other side Spartan Motors Inc.’s rivals have dividend yield of 1.88%.

Summary

Spartan Motors Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 7 factors Spartan Motors Inc.

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment provides walk-in vans, cutaway vans, truck bodies, and parts and accessories for use in e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Spartan Upfit Services, and Reach brands. This segment also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and distributes related aftermarket parts and accessories. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment provides emergency response cabs and chassis, pumpers, aerial ladder components for fire trucks, rescue equipment, tankers, and parts and accessories under the Spartan, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST brands, as well as offers body, aerial, pump, drivetrain, and chassis repair and maintenance services. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment offers motor home chassis; and defense and specialty chassis and vehicles, as well as provides related aftermarket parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis. The company sells its products through a network of independent truck dealers, original equipment manufacturers, dealer distributors, leasing companies, and municipalities and other governmental entities, as well as to commercial and individual end users. Spartan Motors, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, Michigan.