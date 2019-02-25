Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) and Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 7.22B 1.43 616.50M 5.32 14.04 Triumph Group Inc. 3.39B 0.34 426.98M -10.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and Triumph Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 8.54% 41.3% 10.2% Triumph Group Inc. -12.60% -277.4% -13.8%

Risk and Volatility

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Triumph Group Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Triumph Group Inc. are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Triumph Group Inc.

Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $0.46 per share while its dividend yield is 0.48%. Triumph Group Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $0.16 per share while its annual dividend yield is 0.69%.

Analyst Ratings

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and Triumph Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Triumph Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The average price target of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is $104.6, with potential upside of 6.73%. Meanwhile, Triumph Group Inc.’s average price target is $23.63, while its potential upside is 1.37%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Triumph Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Triumph Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. -8.84% -14.56% -12.63% -16.51% -11.31% -14.45% Triumph Group Inc. -12.73% -32.15% -29.13% -33.17% -44.95% -46.07%

For the past year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Triumph Group Inc.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. beats Triumph Group Inc. on 15 of the 15 factors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.