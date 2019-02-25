Spirit Of America Management Trimmed By $307,200 Its Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC) Holding; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Boosted By $22.97 Million Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stake

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) stake by 669.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brigade Capital Management Lp acquired 87,000 shares as Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA)’s stock rose 27.90%. The Brigade Capital Management Lp holds 100,000 shares with $26.48 million value, up from 13,000 last quarter. Tesla Inc (Put) now has $50.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $294.71. About 17,041 shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/03/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s ‘unprecedented’ $2.6 billion compensation is too high, advisers say; 24/04/2018 – The idea of UBI has previously been championed by several high-profile advocates, including Nobel Prize-winning economist Angus Deaton and Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla; 18/04/2018 – “Tesla may be more on the ‘too big to fail’ spectrum than the market realizes,” analyst Adam Jonas writes in a note to clients Wednesday; 27/04/2018 – Tesla in turn could be a good captive customer for SpaceX; 03/04/2018 – CORPORATE LIQUIDITY STRESS SEEN EDGING UP IN 2018 ON EXPECTED FURTHER U.S. RATE INCREASES FROM FED, CAPS ON INTEREST DEDUCTIBILITY – MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – As Tesla hits the skids, one market watcher sees a ‘line in the sand’ (via @TradingNation); 25/04/2018 – Mapbox Hires Former Tesla Autopilot Designer to Rethink Driverless-Car Maps; 16/04/2018 – Tesla and SpaceX: Can Elon Musk Run Both? — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – TESLA ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 MODEL S AND X DELIVERY VIEW; 18/04/2018 – BMW, Tesla to Gain Most From Striking Out on Their Own in China

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC) stake by 2.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 19,200 shares as Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC)’s stock declined 12.67%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 762,566 shares with $12.59 million value, down from 781,766 last quarter. Usa Compression Partners Lp now has $1.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 556,904 shares traded or 46.55% up from the average. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has declined 13.61% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Rating To Usa Compression’s Proposed Notes, B1 Cfr; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $310.0 MILLION TO $330.0 MILLION; 05/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 09/03/2018 – USA Compression Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up 66% to 9 Days; 05/03/2018 – S&P: USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS L.P. ASSIGNED ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOO; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RANGE OF $170.0 MLN TO $190.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – USA Compression Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up 71% to 10 Days; 05/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 11/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Equity, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In USA Compression Partners

Since November 13, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,500 activity. On Thursday, November 15 MANIAS WILLIAM G bought $67,000 worth of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) or 5,000 shares. LONG ERIC D had bought 40,000 shares worth $555,500 on Tuesday, November 13.

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) stake by 14,013 shares to 106,438 valued at $7.22 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) stake by 20,400 shares and now owns 76,050 shares. Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.76 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 10 investors sold USAC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 32.69 million shares or 11.74% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17,600 are owned by Fort Washington Inv Oh. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) for 492 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 4,180 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 92,388 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 429,482 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 34,292 shares. Thompson Davis Company has invested 0.02% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.01% or 1.84 million shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 33 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors invested in 232,803 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp holds 0% or 49,044 shares. Pnc Finance Serv reported 65,690 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 21,449 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 333,800 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. USA Compression Partners had 8 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) rating on Thursday, September 13. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $19 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 20. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of USAC in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of USAC in report on Wednesday, November 7 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 3 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management reported 1,830 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,669 shares. Wealthtrust invested in 235 shares. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il owns 500 shares. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 0.31% or 3,420 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Homrich & Berg accumulated 0.02% or 1,053 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers has 30 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation holds 0.48% or 513,670 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 0.04% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ruggie owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De holds 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 174,838 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.08% or 1.21M shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3.29 million shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tesla had 19 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell” on Friday, September 28. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, January 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 22 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Jefferies. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $245 target in Wednesday, January 23 report.

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased Turning Pt Brands Inc stake by 37,600 shares to 30,591 valued at $1.27 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bonanza Creek Energy Inc stake by 31,457 shares and now owns 491,514 shares. Platform Specialty Prods Cor (NYSE:PAH) was reduced too.