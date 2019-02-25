Spitfire Capital Stake in Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Cut as Market Valuation Declined; Enbridge (ENB) Holding Maintained by Camelot Portfolios Llc

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 10.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 33,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 293,528 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.61 million, down from 326,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 64,376 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 18.66% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON SEES FY ’19 REV UP 7%-9%; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 5C/SHR FROM 4C, EST. 4C; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon: Plan Was Originally Scheduled to Expire on May 18, 2019

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 80.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 23,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,812 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.67M, up from 28,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 754,137 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 10 investors sold CMCO shares while 52 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.53 million shares or 2.92% more from 21.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street Corp has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Dorsey Wright And Associate holds 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 320 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 43,985 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 591 shares. Phocas Financial Corp has 0.87% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 249,602 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Walthausen Ltd Com reported 0.86% stake. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) holds 0% or 1,160 shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De owns 19,405 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.09% or 590,402 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 34,020 shares. 27,000 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Alphaone Inv Service Ltd Llc holds 1.35% or 115,175 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc owns 0.67% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 475,799 shares.

