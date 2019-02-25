Springbok Capital Management Cut Its Codexis (CDXS) Position as Share Price Rose; Voya Financial (VOYA) Holder Pzena Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $3.34 Million

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 0.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 68,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.08 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $500.43M, down from 10.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 1.08M shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has declined 4.53% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 44.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 23,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.37% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 28,964 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $497,000, down from 52,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.87. About 427,921 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 209.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 209.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership

More notable recent Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Codexis Announces NestlÃ© Health Science Exercises Option for Exclusive Global License to CDX-6114 for the Management of Phenylketonuria – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Codexis up 13% premarket on Merck deal – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Named Top Pharma Stock, Inks Deal with Codexis – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 12,378 shares to 15,978 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (Put) (NYSE:LM) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (Call) (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $9.80 million activity. Glaub Kathleen Sereda also sold $360,390 worth of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) on Wednesday, September 19. On Friday, September 21 the insider KELLEY BERNARD J sold $184,959. NICOLS JOHN J also sold $954,041 worth of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares. 9,000 shares were sold by WOLF DENNIS P, worth $142,425. Lalonde James sold $522,197 worth of stock or 30,296 shares. SANGSTER GORDON had sold 75,000 shares worth $1.27M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its down 4.22, from 5.46 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CDXS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 46.41% less from 68.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Financial invested in 550,796 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd owns 62,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd holds 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) or 519,337 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 14,026 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 18,225 shares. Nantahala Mgmt Limited Co has invested 3.08% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Sensato Lc owns 212,536 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 45,800 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). 19,696 are held by Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 206,578 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Com has 145,099 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,126 shares.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $20.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 19,238 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $65.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 542,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold VOYA shares while 131 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 155.31 million shares or 3.29% less from 160.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Synovus Corporation reported 19,291 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 8,334 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 835,345 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 619,505 shares. 30,874 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt. Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Hightower holds 12,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 12,515 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,202 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp reported 6,942 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa holds 0% or 10,197 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.06% or 5.00 million shares. Pacific Inv Management holds 34,108 shares. The New York-based Loews has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).