Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Holding by $489,500 as Share Value Declined; Court Place Advisors Has Raised Its Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Holding by $605,425

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 9,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,185 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.88 million, up from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 44,501 shares traded. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 6.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 596,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.71M, down from 640,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 331,480 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 16.39% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene

Since November 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $58,982 activity. Shares for $30,090 were sold by KORDE GERALD on Tuesday, November 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold VLY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 189.90 million shares or 3.90% more from 182.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 1.28M shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 43,364 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 1.13 million shares. Congress Asset Management Company Ma reported 328,833 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Utd Automobile Association invested in 364,226 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr accumulated 152,931 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 45,068 are held by Td Asset. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 52,123 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorp has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 30,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 77,848 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Com, Washington-based fund reported 481,982 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Since September 12, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $28.30 million activity. Shares for $505,000 were sold by WITHROW WAYNE. Shares for $940,800 were sold by Ujobai Joseph P on Wednesday, September 12. 3,110 shares valued at $154,909 were bought by KLAUDER PAUL on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $5.16 million were sold by WEST ALFRED P JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold SEIC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 105.46 million shares or 0.21% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South State stated it has 6,208 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 328,355 shares. 3,987 were accumulated by Argent Trust Company. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc has 209,041 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0% or 6,926 shares in its portfolio. 13.43 million are owned by Vanguard Grp. Principal Gp holds 0.03% or 593,964 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 26,813 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Amer Century Companies Incorporated stated it has 1.65M shares. Capital Impact Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,554 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 256 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 24,176 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.1% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Westwood Hldgs Inc reported 41,027 shares.

