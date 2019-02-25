Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $1.79 Million as Stock Declined; Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Increased International Business Machine (IBM) Holding by $313,020; Valuation Declined

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 29,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,400 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.39M, up from 370,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 1.15 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 109.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 2,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,055 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $604,000, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $139.6. About 564,150 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.47% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 51,495 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Focused Wealth holds 0.49% or 9,448 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,570 shares. Trustco Financial Bank Corp N Y invested 1.89% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wilkins Counsel holds 10,945 shares. Rfg Advisory Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 6,489 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,411 shares. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated invested in 6,900 shares. Moreover, Country Tru Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,103 shares. Shine Advisory Inc holds 0.03% or 360 shares. Hanson & Doremus holds 1.12% or 23,695 shares in its portfolio. Keating Invest Counselors owns 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,519 shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Llc holds 1.24% or 26,842 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Moving Forward – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “McCormick partners with IBM on AI to come up with new flavors – Baltimore Business Journal” published on February 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “How IBM Shares Gained 18.3% in January – The Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Dogs of the Dow Start 2019 Slow – Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM releases AI dataset to reduce bias – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity. Shares for $232,838 were bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by Rometty Virginia M. OWENS JAMES W also bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. Shares for $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.20 million activity. The insider Le Peuch Olivier sold $660,000. The insider MARKS MICHAEL E bought 8,000 shares worth $482,480. On Thursday, December 20 Schorn Patrick bought $375,500 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Indiana Trust Inv Mgmt Company has 0.22% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,726 shares. Moreover, Country Club Tru Co Na has 0.89% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 125,513 shares. 19.95 million are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Company. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 26,175 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 37,397 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Llc reported 15.02M shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Northside Ltd reported 3,544 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) reported 4,595 shares stake. Ckw Financial Group reported 1,500 shares stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 6.29 million shares. Pioneer Trust Commercial Bank N A Or stated it has 64,144 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 36,156 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Marshwinds Advisory accumulated 21,447 shares. Burns J W & Ny has invested 0.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% stake.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 44,500 shares to 596,200 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,350 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Johnson & Johnson, Schlumberger, Karyopharm Therapeutics, WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC, ASGN, and Suburban Propane Partners with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger names company vet Le Peuch as new COO – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why These 5 Oil Services Stocks Rocketed Up in January – Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Is Rallying On Negative News, Sign Of A Bottom? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation, Schlumberger form digital oilfield automation JV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.