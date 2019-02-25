StarTek Inc. (SRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek Inc. 507.99M 0.57 23.15M -1.32 0.00 Verisk Analytics Inc. 2.40B 8.59 598.70M 3.37 33.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of StarTek Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek Inc. -4.56% -27.8% -12% Verisk Analytics Inc. 24.95% 31.6% 10.9%

Volatility & Risk

StarTek Inc. has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Verisk Analytics Inc. has a 0.65 beta which is 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of StarTek Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Verisk Analytics Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. StarTek Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

StarTek Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StarTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively Verisk Analytics Inc. has an average price target of $119.5, with potential downside of -4.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of StarTek Inc. shares and 96.1% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StarTek Inc. -6.95% 4.83% 5.18% -3.23% -34.95% -36.91% Verisk Analytics Inc. -7.25% -5.43% -5.39% 4.99% 19.84% 19.15%

For the past year StarTek Inc. has -36.91% weaker performance while Verisk Analytics Inc. has 19.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors StarTek Inc.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.