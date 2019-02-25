State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Boosted Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Stake By $977,626; Vonage Holdings (VG)’s Sentiment Is 1.63

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMAG) stake by 205.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System acquired 51,454 shares as Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMAG)’s stock declined 26.78%. The State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 76,465 shares with $1.53M value, up from 25,011 last quarter. Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $539.95 million valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 329,743 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has risen 26.45% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 23/03/2018 – AMAG, SANDOZ IN STIPULATION OF DISMISSAL ON FERAHEME LITIGATION; 26/03/2018 – Palatin Technologies Announces Submission of Bremelanotide NDA to FDA for Treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD); 26/03/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SANDOZ TO PAY SALES ROYALTY OF GENERIC VERSION OF FERAHEME TO AMAG UNTIL EXPIRATION OF LAST FERAHEME PATENT LISTED IN ORANGE BOOK; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $540 MLN – $580 MLN; 03/04/2018 – AMAG Technology Announces Symmetry Access Control V9; 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.2M; 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: If Sandoz Receives FDA Approval By a Certain Date, Sandoz May Launch its Generic Version of Feraheme on July 15, 2021; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMA SEES FY REV. $540M TO $580M, EST. $541.8M

Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.40, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 137 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 84 trimmed and sold stakes in Vonage Holdings Corp. The funds in our database now have: 196.59 million shares, up from 194.44 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Vonage Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 72 Increased: 87 New Position: 50.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 9,412 shares to 249,951 valued at $32.48M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 20,734 shares and now owns 1.20 million shares. United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold AMAG shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.08 million shares or 0.64% less from 43.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

First Washington Corp holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. for 392,077 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 457,919 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Llc has 2.29% invested in the company for 752,129 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Advisers Inc Pa has invested 2.14% in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3.50 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 2.78M shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) has risen 1.51% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and