State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake By $33.20 Million; PTC (PTC) Has 1.05 Sentiment

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 60.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 400,000 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock declined 35.52%. The State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 263,500 shares with $21.92M value, down from 663,500 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $31.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 5,289 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players

PTC Inc (PTC) investors sentiment is 1.05 in 2018 Q3. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio has no change, as only 158 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 151 sold and decreased positions in PTC Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 102.00 million shares, down from 105.21 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding PTC Inc in top ten holdings increased from 11 to 13 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 131 Increased: 94 New Position: 64.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ATVI shares while 206 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 663.95 million shares or 2.95% more from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Natl Comm has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 23,747 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Company owns 667,055 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Comm has invested 0.08% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Burns J W And Incorporated New York holds 10,865 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 10,700 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Com. Bb&T Secs Lc invested in 131,538 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd, Wyoming-based fund reported 274,612 shares. 81,500 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated invested in 855 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 53,121 shares. First Western Management invested in 3,040 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 150,000 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 188,966 shares. 3.63 million are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn.

Among 15 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 20 analyst reports since August 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $66 target in Thursday, December 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 1 by Wedbush. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. On Friday, January 11 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) stake by 27,500 shares to 276,426 valued at $6.57M in 2018Q3. It also upped Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 950,000 shares. Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) was raised too.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Market Likes Activision’s Move To Hit Restart On Game Business (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Benzinga” on February 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision’s (ATVI) 2019 Overwatch League Features New Teams – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Surges: Stock Moves 7% Higher – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI), Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) – Chip Makers Get A Lift As Tariff Talks With China Looking More Positive – Benzinga” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Has Multiple Catalysts In 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 13.3% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. for 1.80 million shares. Tensile Capital Management Llc owns 832,926 shares or 12.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Miura Global Management Llc has 7.83% invested in the company for 400,000 shares. The New York-based 40 North Management Llc has invested 7.22% in the stock. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 877,136 shares.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.03 billion. It operates in two divisions, Software Products and Services. It has a 185.59 P/E ratio. The firm computer-aided design products, including PTC Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and PTC Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations.

The stock increased 1.40% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 679,008 shares traded. PTC Inc. (PTC) has risen 36.93% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PTC to Accelerate Industrial Adoption of Mixed Reality with Support for Microsoft HoloLens 2 – Business Wire” on February 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: MDYG, TRMB, PTC, LDOS – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Research Report Identifies Norfolk Southern, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Healthcare Realty Trust, PTC, Intellia Therapeutics, and El Paso Electric with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Offering from PTC and ANSYS Brings Real-time Simulation to Design Engineers – Business Wire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.