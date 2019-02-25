Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 757.87M 0.16 32.72M 4.30 0.39 LSC Communications Inc. 3.83B 0.08 23.00M -1.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 4.32% 33.8% 5% LSC Communications Inc. -0.60% -27.8% -3.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Steel Connect Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival LSC Communications Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. LSC Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.

Dividends

The dividend yield for LSC Communications Inc. is 10.96% while its annual dividend payout is $1.03 per share. Steel Connect Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Steel Connect Inc. and LSC Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 84.1% respectively. 1.2% are Steel Connect Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of LSC Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. 1.2% -6.11% -16.34% -21.4% 1.2% -32.13% LSC Communications Inc. -14.27% -15.78% -29.3% -36.23% -47.43% -43.3%

Summary

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.