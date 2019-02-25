Steinberg Global Asset Management Lowered Facebook (FB) Position as Valuation Declined; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Position in Twenty First Centy Fox (FOX) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 68.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 12,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,495 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $904,000, down from 17,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $165.19. About 10.69M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – US needs to catch up with Europe to regulate tech giants like Facebook, congressman says; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vow to change political ad rules; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s auditors visited Cambridge Analytica’s offices but were told to stand down by UK authorities; 06/03/2018 – Facebook Sued By BlackBerry Over Messaging Patents — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS DELETED RAW DATA FROM FILE SERVER AFTER FACEBOOK’S REQUEST; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach says buy oil producers, bet against Facebook -conference; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TELLS CONGRESS IT “IS INEVITABLE THAT THERE WILL NEED TO BE SOME REGULATION” OF INTERNET FIRMS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE TO RECEIVE BRIEFING FROM FACEBOOK ON WEDNESDAY -COMMITTEE SPOKESPERSON; 18/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOX) by 400.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 2.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.98 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $136.65M, up from 595,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 1.60M shares traded. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) has risen 45.16% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold FOX shares while 107 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 364.63 million shares or 9.90% less from 404.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.02% in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Moon Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Suntrust Banks invested in 28,746 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0.03% invested in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) for 460,277 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Qs Invsts Ltd Com reported 9,365 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 175,260 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 18,858 shares. Carlson LP has 0.88% invested in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Da Davidson And Company, a Montana-based fund reported 5,935 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm invested in 1.59 million shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0.07% invested in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) for 1.40M shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 635 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,550 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.11% in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $704.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 11,000 shares to 25,126 shares, valued at $722,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novocure Ltd by 11,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gam Ag invested in 91,478 shares. F&V Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,735 shares. American Interest Gp holds 932,421 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd owns 54,022 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,535 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50,157 shares. Carlson Mngmt holds 2,042 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 200 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 248,622 shares. Hs Management Prns Llc reported 1.18 million shares or 5.62% of all its holdings. Deccan Value Invsts LP has 12.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.02M shares. 9,545 were accumulated by Confluence Wealth Management Limited Com. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 33,280 shares. Ashfield Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.04% or 56,205 shares in its portfolio. Cutter Brokerage Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 22,861 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 42 insider sales for $182.00 million activity. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79 million. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.19 million worth of stock or 38,185 shares. Taylor Susan J.S. had sold 2,268 shares worth $308,017. Cox Christopher K sold $907,786 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, September 4. 61,103 shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B., worth $10.77M on Wednesday, August 29. Zuckerberg Mark had sold 602,000 shares worth $106.35 million.