Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to pay $0.11 on Apr 15, 2019; SJM HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (SJMHF) Shorts Decreased By 7.66%

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) is expected to pay $0.11 on Apr 15, 2019. (NYSE:SCM) shareholders before Mar 28, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s current price of $15.20 translates into 0.75% yield. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s dividend has Mar 29, 2019 as record date. Jan 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 210,631 shares traded or 86.58% up from the average. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 7.52% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c

SJM HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) had a decrease of 7.66% in short interest. SJMHF’s SI was 18.30M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 7.66% from 19.82M shares previously. With 51,800 avg volume, 353 days are for SJM HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)’s short sellers to cover SJMHF’s short positions. It closed at $1.14 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $6.58 billion. It operates in two divisions, Gaming Operations, and Hotel and Catering Operations. It has a 20.36 P/E ratio. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $242.50 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 8.44 P/E ratio.

Since December 17, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $816,234 activity. On Friday, December 21 Bilger Bruce R bought $95,520 worth of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) or 8,000 shares. $467,220 worth of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) shares were bought by Ladd Robert T.. $57,914 worth of stock was bought by Huskinson W. Todd on Wednesday, December 19.

